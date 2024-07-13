Brooklyn Investment Group Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. 1,284,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $160.46.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.