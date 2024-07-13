Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.72. 1,794,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $222.42.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

