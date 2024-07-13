Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.96. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

