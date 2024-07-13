BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BurgerFi International stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 249,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFI Free Report ) by 536.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

