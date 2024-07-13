C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Position Reduced by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.