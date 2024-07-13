CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CalAmp stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.34% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

