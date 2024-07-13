CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CALC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Singular Research raised shares of CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

CalciMedica Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

