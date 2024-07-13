Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,489.14

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,489.14 ($44.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,565 ($45.66). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,565 ($45.66), with a volume of 43,643 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,489.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,429.82.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,969.43%.
Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
