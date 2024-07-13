Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 54.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

