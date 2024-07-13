Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.31 and traded as high as C$8.93. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 75,024 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. TD Securities upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

