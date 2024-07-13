Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Canopy Rivers Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

