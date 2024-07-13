Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in June

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Carrefour Increases Dividend

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 333,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,406. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

See Also

