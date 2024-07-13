Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.13.

NYSE CVNA opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

