Casper Price Up 5.5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $260.50 million and $3.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,750,590,013 coins and its circulating supply is 12,153,606,673 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,749,969,311 with 12,153,015,033 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02104694 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,688,335.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

