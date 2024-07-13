Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.16

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.16 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 99.19 ($1.27). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 5,836 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £310.67 million, a PE ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.31.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

