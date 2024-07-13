CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $100.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 205.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,532,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

