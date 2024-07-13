CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 939,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

