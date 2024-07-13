CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Critical Review

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50% CenterPoint Energy 11.03% 10.57% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AltC Acquisition and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AltC Acquisition and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $8.70 billion 2.23 $917.00 million $1.42 21.35

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provides maintenance and repair services of home appliances to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. It serves approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 348 substations with transformer capacity of 79,719 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

