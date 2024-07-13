Cheelee Price Reaches $20.26 on Exchanges (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Cheelee has a total market cap of $391.94 million and $6.59 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.26 or 0.00035032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.98255599 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,485,512.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

