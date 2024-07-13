Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the June 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 92,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

