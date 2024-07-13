Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. 6,446,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

