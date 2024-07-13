Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

CIM opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

