China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the June 15th total of 802,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

