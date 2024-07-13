Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,199.74

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,199.74 ($15.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,181.50 ($15.13). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.50), with a volume of 19,029 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,735.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.26), for a total value of £779,100 ($997,950.56). In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.26), for a total value of £779,100 ($997,950.56). Also, insider Robin George Williams bought 1,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,972.84). 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

