CIBC Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$54.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

