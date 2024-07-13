Citigroup Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $68.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.43.

KRUS stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a PE ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

