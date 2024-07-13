Citigroup Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $512.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $462.00 to $512.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $444.16 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.08 and a 200-day moving average of $390.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

