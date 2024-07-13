Citigroup Trims Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Target Price to $104.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

