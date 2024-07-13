Citigroup Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $6.25

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $9,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,843,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

