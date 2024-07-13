Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Clene has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.80). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

