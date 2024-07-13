Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $37.92. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

