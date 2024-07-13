CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 159.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4,080.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 177,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 1,878,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,593. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

