Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

