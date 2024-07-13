Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.05 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Compound has a market capitalization of $395.37 million and $21.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $47.29 or 0.00080475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010603 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,651 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,642.52205154 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.56695468 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $25,617,483.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

