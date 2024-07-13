Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $394.67 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Compound has a market cap of $394.67 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $47.21 or 0.00080541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010619 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,651 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,642.52205154 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.56695468 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $25,617,483.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

