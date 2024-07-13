Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Up 1.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Computershare Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Featured Stories

