Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

CAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

