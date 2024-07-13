Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,918. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

