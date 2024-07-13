Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Conifer Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.