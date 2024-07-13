Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.