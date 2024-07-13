ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,128. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

