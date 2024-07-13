Cormark Analysts Give Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) a C$1.50 Price Target

Cormark set a C$1.50 price target on Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUP opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Northern Superior Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

