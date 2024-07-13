Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
