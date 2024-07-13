Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GLW opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

