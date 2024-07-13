Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

Coty Stock Up 3.6 %

COTY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 60,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.