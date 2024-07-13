Creditcoin Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $173.76 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.