Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,969 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.43% of Crescent Energy worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,554,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,692. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

