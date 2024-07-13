Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,049. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

