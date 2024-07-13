CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.74. 96,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,197. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.