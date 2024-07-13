CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
CSWI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.74. 96,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,197. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
