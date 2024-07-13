CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.91

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.91 and traded as low as C$13.63. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 199,098 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.92.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.89%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.