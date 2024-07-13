Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 8,718,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,479% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

